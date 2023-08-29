La Liga: FC Barcelona extend contract of young midfielder Lopez

Madrid (Spain), Aug 29 Defending La Liga winners FC Barcelona on Tuesday announced it has renewed the contract of promising youngster Fermin Lopez until the end of June 2027.

The 20-year-old from the south of Spain joined the Barcelona youth system in 2016 and spent last season on loan with RFEF 1 (third tier) side Linaries, scoring 12 goals in 37 league appearances, reports Xinhua.

Lopez took part in Barcelona's summer tour of the United States and scored an excellent goal in their 3-0 friendly win against Real Madrid, before making his La Liga debut in the closing moments of Barca's 4-3 win away to Villarreal on Sunday.

The club has set a release clause of 400 million euros for Lopez and is expected to announce new deals for left-back Alejandro Balda and 16-year-old winger, Lamine Yamal in the coming days.

--IANS

