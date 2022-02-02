Leaving without saying proper goodbye hurts: Aubameyang after leaving Arsenal

After parting ways with Arsenal, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that it hurts to leave the club without getting a proper chance to say goodbye.

Premier League club Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has indeed left the club.

"Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart," Aubameyang wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

"I have always been 100 per cent focused and committed to doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football. I'm sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future," he added.

He had joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018/19.

He scored both goals in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea and scored again at Wembley as we won the FA Community Shield against Liverpool at the start of last season.

Auba was also the Gunners' captain for the past two-and-a-half seasons and made 163 appearances, scoring 92 goals in all competitions.

The 32-year-old was named African Footballer of the Year in 2015 and won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in 2017 during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

His previous clubs have been AC Milan, Dijon (loan), Lille (loan), Monaco (loan), and Saint-Etienne, together with representing Gabon 72 times.

( With inputs from ANI )

