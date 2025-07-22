Leeds United rope in Anton Stach from Hoffenheim on four-year deal

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Leeds United on Tuesday announced the signing of Anton Stach from German side TSG Hoffenheim on a four-year contract. Stach is the latest addition to Elland Road, following Sean Longstaff, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Leeds released a statement to confirm their sixth signing of the summer, which read, "Leeds United are delighted to announce Anton Stach has joined the club on a permanent deal from TSG Hoffenheim, subject to international clearance and a work permit."

The 26-year-old brings experience and quality to the midfield areas after spending the last five years in the Bundesliga. Stach mainly spent his time at the top level in Germany with Mainz 05 and TSG Hoffenheim. He previously won promotion from 2. Bundesliga with Greuther Furth.

Standing at 6ft 4' in height, Stach has made over 250 career appearances in all competitions and offers versatility to the team, having the experience of operating in both midfield and defence, depending on the situation.

The towering German also boasts a commanding presence in both boxes and in the centre of the pitch. His attacking prowess is reflected in the 26 strikes that he has slotted into the back of the net in his career so far.

Last season, Stach featured in six matches in the 2024/25 Europa League campaign for Hoffenheim. He netted a goal against eventual champions Tottenham Hotspur.

"First of all, I am feeling really good. I am excited to join such a good team, such a good Premier League team, and I am looking forward to the next season. My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player. I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents, and it would be good for the Premier League. Now we will see, I will try my best!" he said as quoted from the club's official website.

"The biggest target is to stay in the league and personally just develop, adapt to the league, to the speed, of course and then get many good experiences, hopefully. I am really excited to play at home with the fans because I think the fans are really good here, as well as away. I want to feel the atmosphere because I heard and I saw so many videos of the fans, the promotion [parade] last year over 150,000 people in the city. I think that is awesome. That is crazy when the team has a connection to the city. And I think then when you have fans like this, the fans get you some points as well in the league," he concluded.

