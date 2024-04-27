Leicester City promoted to Premier League as Leeds suffer defeat against QPR

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Leicester City were promoted to the Premier League (PL) after missing the top flight of English football for a year. The Foxes climbed to the top tier after Leeds United faced a 4-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the Championship.

QPR's Ilias Chair, Lucas Anderson, Lyndon Dykes, and Sam Field scored to beat Leeds on Saturday, which gave an advantage to Leicester.

Leeds stand in second place on the Championship standings with 90 points after winning 27 of 45 games. While Leicester hold the top berth on the table with 94 points after winning 30 of 44 games. The two teams have a four points difference which gave an advantage to the 2015-16 PL winner.

Currently, Leicester are in great form as they have clinched three wins in their previous five games. In their upcoming match, Enzo Maresca's men will play against Preston.

Leicester's nine-year Premier League stint was halted by relegation last season after they finished in the 18th place on the points table with 34 points. In the 2022-23 season, the Foxes were low with their performance as they could win only nine games of 38 league matches. Leeds United were also relegated to the Championship last season.

Leeds' promotion to the PL next season now depends on Ipswich Town's upcoming match against Hull City. Since Ipswich and Leeds only have a difference of one point.

In the Premier League 2022/23 season Leicester City stayed outside of the relegation zone for the majority of the time, however, a loss against Everton forced the Foxes to the Championships.

Leicester City's dream run in the PL was in the 2015-2016 season under Claudio Ranieri's coaching when they won the league after finishing the season with 81 points. In the 2015-16 season, they sealed 23 wins out of 38 matches.

