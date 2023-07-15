Liga MX: Rojas fires Monterrey to 3-0 rout of Mazatlan

Mexico City, July 15 Ecuador international winger Joao Rojas scored twice as Monterrey began their Liga MX Apertura campaign with a 3-0 away win over Mazatlan.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 16th minute when Luis Amarilla was shown a straight red card for a bad tackle on Colombian defender Stefan Medina in the penalty area, reports Xinhua.

But Rogelio Funes Mori gave Mazatlan a reprieve when he failed to convert his resultant spot-kick.

Rojas put the visitors ahead with a powerful effort just after halftime and he doubled the advantage with a low long-range shot in the 77th minute.

German Berterame put the result beyond doubt by combining with Omar Govea before beating goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez with a cool finish from inside the six-yard box.

