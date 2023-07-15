Liga MX: Rojas fires Monterrey to 3-0 rout of Mazatlan
By IANS | Published: July 15, 2023 12:09 PM 2023-07-15T12:09:02+5:30 2023-07-15T12:10:11+5:30
Mexico City, July 15 Ecuador international winger Joao Rojas scored twice as Monterrey began their Liga MX Apertura campaign with a 3-0 away win over Mazatlan.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 16th minute when Luis Amarilla was shown a straight red card for a bad tackle on Colombian defender Stefan Medina in the penalty area, reports Xinhua.
But Rogelio Funes Mori gave Mazatlan a reprieve when he failed to convert his resultant spot-kick.
Rojas put the visitors ahead with a powerful effort just after halftime and he doubled the advantage with a low long-range shot in the 77th minute.
German Berterame put the result beyond doubt by combining with Omar Govea before beating goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez with a cool finish from inside the six-yard box.
