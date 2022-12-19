Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball Award for his FIFA World Cup heroics

Argentina captain and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has scripted history once again by becoming the first player to score a goal in all knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old slotted his penalty past France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to put Argentina in front at the Lusail Stadium. With this goal, Messi has now scored in the group-stages, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the FIFA World Cup. He also won the Golden Ball Award which is his second the first one in 2014.