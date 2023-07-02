Liverpool welcomes Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool [UK], July 2 : English football Club Liverpool on Sunday signed Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from German club RB Leipzig.

Dominik Szoboszlai becomes the second signing for Liverpool in this summer transfer window. Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month.

According to the official website of Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai said, "It's really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and look forward to knowing everybody better.

"The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But in the end, I'm here, I'm happy and I can't wait to get started.

"Areally historic club, really good players, a good coach, everything is good. For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

Szoboszlai arrives at Anfield after two-and-a-half years in the Bundesliga with Leipzig, where he made 91 appearances in all competitions.

Szoboszlai is a product of the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg youth development system.

He made his professional debut for their sister club, FC Liefering, in July 2017 and would go on to tally 33 runouts and 10 goals during the campaign.

A return to his parent club prior to the end of 2017-18 would see Szoboszlai claim his Salzburg bow as a substitute against Austria Vienna in May.

He went on to score 26 goals in 83 appearances for Salzburg, featuring against Liverpool twice - home and away - in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. He was also named the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2019-20.

A transfer to Leipzig followed in January 2021; however, injury delayed his first appearance for his new club until the start of 2021-22.

From there, Szoboszlai featured 91 times, scored 20 goals and notched 22 assists in all competitions, helping the Bundesliga club to successive DFB-Pokals in 2022 and 2023.

He has 32 caps and seven goals for Hungary at the international level, having made his bow in March 2019 against Slovakia.

Szoboszlai has been selected to wear the No.8 jersey that Naby Keita had previously used for five seasons before his departure from Anfield this summer.

