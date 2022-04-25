Liverpool's derby win puts Everton into drop zone

London, April 25 Liverpool kept pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win at home over local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby. While the win late on Sunday means Liverpool are just a point behind City as they look to win four titles this season, Everton drop into the bottom three after Burnley's win earlier in the day.

Liverpool had 82 per cent of the ball against their neighbours, but it was not until the 62nd minute that left-back Andrew Robertson opened the scoring with a header.

Luis Diaz was the provider of Liverpool's second goal with a spectacular overhead kick that sat up perfectly for Divock Origi to seal the win, Xinhua reports.

Earlier, Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as Manchester City cruised past relegation-haunted Watford 5-1.

The Brazilian scored in the 4th, 23rd and 52nd minutes, and also netted a 49th-minute penalty as Pep Guardiola's side enjoyed an easy ride ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid.

Hassani Kamara gave Watford brief hope with his goal in the 28th minute, but Rodri's 34th minute goal for City quickly put the game out of reach.

Christian Pulisic scored a 90th minute goal to give Chelsea a 1-0 win at home over West Ham and spare Jorginho's blushes. The Brazilian had missed a penalty a minute earlier after Craig Dawson, who was sent off, pulled down Romelu Lukaku to deny him a goalscoring opportunity.

Arsenal moved fourth and virtually ended Manchester United's slim hopes of a top-four finish with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to first half goals from Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka, who scored a penalty.

Although the 100th Premier League goal of Cristiano Ronaldo's career gave United hope in the 34th minute, Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty for the visitors, and Granit Xhaka assured a big win for Arsenal with 20 minutes left to play.

Tottenham were lucky to take a 0-0 draw away to Brentford, who had former Spurs player Christian Eriksen in their starting 11.

Brentford had the best chances with Harry Kane clearing one ball off the line, while Ivan Toney hit headers off the woodwork.

Matej Vydra's goal from the edge of the six-yard box gave Burnley their second win in two games as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Turf Moor. The win lifts Burnley out of the bottom three and means they have taken two wins and a draw since Sean Dyche's 10-year tenure as coach came to an end.

Newcastle United continued their excellent second half to the season and have won 10 of their last 14 games thanks to a 3-0 win away to Norwich that came from two goals from Joelinton and one from Bruno Guimaraes.

Brighton and Southampton shared four goals in an entertaining south coast derby, with James Ward-Prowse scoring in first-half injury time and in the 54th minute to cancel out Danny Welbeck's early opener and Mohammed Salisu's 44th minute goal for the home side.

Leicester City and Aston Villa drew a forgettable game 0-0, although the result at least ended a run of four consecutive defeats for the visitors.

