"Livingstone has shown why he belongs in white-ball squads": Stuart Broad

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Former England seamer Stuart Broad has praised Liam Livingstone for demonstrating his value in the ODI format.

Broad highlighted how Livingstone, who was not part of the original squad to face Australia, stepped up to help England level the series at 2-2.

"We have to remember that Livingstone wasn't even in the original squad. He's shown the England selectors exactly why he should be in white-ball squads and hopefully winning games for England. He has always had superb strength, plays some really eye-catching shots, and is such a powerful striker of the ball," Broad said, as per quoted by Sky Sports.

"That's exactly what England want from Livingston," he added.

Livingstone, returning to the ODI team due to Jos Buttler's injury, had a strong performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

At Lord's, he showcased his explosive hitting by scoring an unbeaten 62 off, leading England to a formidable total of 312/5 in just 39 overs.

Broad said that England should be in both white-ball squads.

The Lancashire all-rounder was particularly ruthless against left-arm Australian seamer Mitchell Starc, who conceded 28 runs in the final over of the innings.

Livingstone smashed four sixes off Starc, significantly boosting the hosts' score.

Later, Matthew Potts delivered an impressive performance with the ball, taking four wickets and helping to dismiss the visitors for just 126 runs.

During the same discussion, Broad noted that the venue requires subtle changes in pace, contrasting with the Australian bowling attack.

"I think Australia changed their pace too much. At Lord's, you have to make subtle changes because generally the pitch offers you a bit. Australia bowled a lot of slower-ball bouncers and someone like Starc, one of the best death bowlers, needed to be a touch wider to Livingstone. Those sorts of overs can change games," Broad noted.

The fifth and final ODI of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 29, in Bristol.

