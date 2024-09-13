Loyola Cup: Loyola, Vidya Valley off to a dream start

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], September 13 : Loyola HS and Vidya Valley ruled the roost winning all their matches on the opening day of the Loyola Football Cup 2024 at the Loyola H.S ground, Pashan here on Thursday.

Both teams secured comfortable victories in the Under-12, 14 and 16 age groups respectively.

Loyola had it easy against St. Xavier's School with the Under-16 section witnessing the hosts post the biggest win of the day. Loyola H.S downed St. Xavier's School 8-0. Arnav Jagtap (2, 28'), Aditya Dasmana (38', 57') and Parth Shinde (50', 56') netted a brace each, while Anay Dambal (8th), Shubham Chaudhary (18') added one goal each.

In the Under-14 section, Loyola had it easy against St. Xavier's School 5-1, while in the Under-12 section they eased past the same opposition 5-0.

Likewise, Vidya Valley had their best win of the day came against Hume McHenry in the Under-12 section recording a 6-0 verdict. Anish Parihar (6', 22', 26') scored three goals each and Suvan Ghosh (32'), Yuvaan Lohiya (37') and Malhar Deshmukh (39') contribute a goal each.

In the other matches, Vidya Valley won 2-0 against Hume McHenry and later in the Under-16 section they registered a 5-1 against Hume McHenry.

Results

Under-12:

Loyola H.S: 5 (Aarav Patil 10'; Kennite Samson 12'; Nivaan Sawant 20'; Shaun Angre 38' & 40') beat St. Xavier's School: 0

Vidya Valley: 6 (Anish Parihar 6', 22nd, 26' ; Suvan Ghosh 32'; Yuvaan Lohiya 37'; Malhar Deshmukh 39') beat Hume McHenry: 0.

Under-14:

Loyola H.S: 5 (Arna Jadhav 23'; Adiraj Singh 34' & 43' ; Pramay Sancheti 50' + 50'+2) beat St. Xavier's School: 1 (Kanav Kumbhar 11')

Vidya Valley: 2 (Shaurya Oswal 30'; Krishna Chandgre 32') beat Hume McHenry: 1 (Sinar Sayyed 36').

Under-16:

Loyola H.S: 8 (Arnav Jagtap 2', 28'; Anay Dambal 8'; Shubham Chaudhary 18'; Aditya Dasmana 38', 57'; Parth Shinde 50', 56') beat St. Xavier's School: 0

Vidya Valley: 5 (Shaunak Choutta 46' & 58'; Smyan Navlakha 60'; Tejaswi Vashista 60'+1') beat Hume McHenry: 1 (Rafaan Shaikh 30'+2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor