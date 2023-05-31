Luton Town to play in Premier League after 31 years

London [UK], May 31 : Luton Town has been promoted to the Premier League. They got relegated in 1992 and will be playing in the league after 31 years. Luton Town have been promoted to the Premier League after defeating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties.

Luton Town, from playing in a non-recognised league have paved their path to the Premier League in just nine years.

In 2014, they played in League 2, and in 2018 they secured promotion to League 1. In 2019, they got promoted to the EFL Championship and in 2023 they finally got promoted to the Premier League.

Though Luton Town football club have been promoted to the Premier League they have to upgrade their stadium as per the Premier League rules.

After securing promotion to the Premier League, Luton manager Rob Edwards said, "It feels incredible. I've got to be honest, the only thing I'm thinking about now is Tom Lockyer", according to Sky Sports.

As per the official website of the Premier League, "The 2023-24 Premier League season is due to get underway on August 12. The fixture list will be released on June 15, at which point Luton will know whether their first ever Premier League campaign is scheduled to begin at home - pending the rebuild - or on the road."

