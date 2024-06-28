Madih Talal reveals reason for joining East Bengal FC

New Delhi [India], June 28 : French playmaker Madih Talal revealed that head coach Carles Cuadrat played a key role in his decision to join Indian Super League (ISL) outfit East Bengal FC on a two-year deal.

Talal emerged as one of the standout foreign players in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, showcasing his talents with Punjab FC. In his debut season on the Indian subcontinent, the 26-year-old playmaker led the league with the highest number of assists (10), demonstrating his exceptional ability.

Known for his adeptness in initiating attacks, precise footwork, visionary passing, and dynamic movement on and off the ball, Talal excelled in an advanced role for Punjab FC. His addition will enhance East Bengal FC's attacking capabilities and contribute significantly to their style of play.

"The biggest reason (behind joining East Bengal FC) is Carles Cuadrat. The way he discussed it made me sign for the Red and Gold Brigade," Talal revealed his decision to join East Bengal FC in an interview with Sangbad Pratidin as quoted from ISL's official website.

"See, I know, the club didn't perform well in the last ISL season. But they reached the finals in two knockout competitions and were champions in one of them. Based on this success, they planned to build a beautiful and long-term project for the future. Another reason is the city of Kolkata itself. This city is ahead of many other cities in the country. The supporters are fantastic; that's another reason. Moreover, East Bengal FC is one of the traditional clubs in the country, and they will play in the AFC next season. Then how can I reject their offer?" he explained.

Talal went on to highlight how East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat played a pivotal role in persuading him to join the Red and Gold Brigade during negotiations. Speaking in context, the midfielder said, "The coach told me many things about the history of the club, its supporters, and the city of Kolkata. He also spoke about the future plans of the club. He also explained how he wanted to utilize me on his team. This is most important for any footballer."

"Under Cuadrat, East Bengal FC played in two finals. So, it's like a bonus to play under a coach like him. In one word I can say, I really like the coach's words and the club's plans," he added.

Notably, the ISL 2023-24 season was Talal's first professional stint on Indian soil. The French international showed commendable performances in his very first season and was instrumental in Punjab FC's impressive debut ISL season as they finished eighth in the standings, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

