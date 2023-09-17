Man City recover after going a goal down to clinch 16th consecutive victory against West Ham

London [UK], September 17 : Manchester City maintained their winning streak this Premier League season, mounting a sensational comeback against West Ham after going a goal down to eventually log full points with a 3-1 win at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Pep Guardiola returned to the touchline for the Premier League title defender's clash against The Hammers who were unbeaten until today.

West Ham were unbeaten in their last 15 consecutive games against Manchester City and made it their 16th consecutive win with goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

Both teams began the game on equal footing, creating clear-cut goal-scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Erling Haaland was unmarked on the far post but steered the ball wide from six-yard range. For West Ham, Aguerd failed to react quickly to Tomas Soucek's flick following a corner.

The next 10 minutes passed away with City trying to maintain possession and get a grip over the game.

But James Ward-Prowse fired West Ham into the lead in the 36th minute of the game, a quick exchange between Bowen and Vladimir Coufal down the right allowed the hosts to break through City's defensive line-up. Coufal provided a cross to the far post and Ward-Prowse headed the ball in to get the lead.

The first half ended with the scoreline reading 1-0 in favour of West Ham.

City bounced back within 53 seconds of the second half with Jeremy Doku leading the charge, using his quick feet to steer clear of the defender and firing a shot to beat Areola.

The Men in Blue found their rhythm and shifted through gears to grab the second goal of the game. Alvarez almost got the lead from a free kick but ended up finding the post.

City kept on pressing for the second goal and eventually found it with Bernardo Silva chipping the ball over Areola's head.

Haaland after missing a couple of opportunities finally found his goal in the 86th minute of the game to seal off a 3-1 victory.

