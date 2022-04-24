Manchester City cruise while Arsenal beat Man Utd to move fourth in Premier League

London, April 24 Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as Manchester City put the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The Brazilian netted in the fourth, 23rd and 52nd minutes, and scored a 49th minute penalty as Pep Guardiola's side warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid with a comfortable 5-1 win at home to Watford, who look increasingly set for a quick return to the Championship.

Hassani Kamara gave Watford brief hope with his goal in the 28th minute, but Rodri's 34th minute goal for City quickly put the game out of reach.

The win leaves City four points clear of Liverpool, who entertain struggling Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby, Xinhua reports. Arsenal ended Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish and damaged their chances of playing in any European competition next season with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were quickly ahead with Nuno Tavares' third minute goal and Bukayo Saka's penalty in the 32nd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave United a lifeline in the 34th minute with the 100th Premier League goal of his career, but after Bruno Fernandes missed the chance to level the scores after his spot-kick went the wrong side of the post, Granit Xhaka assured a big win for Arsenal with 20 minutes left to play.

That win puts Arsenal back in pole position for a place in next season's Champions League after Tottenham were held to a 0-0 draw away to Brentford, who had former Spurs player Christian Ericksen in their starting 11.

Tottenham were lucky to come away with a point after Harry Kane cleared one ball off the line and Ivan Toney hit the post in injury time with a header.

Newcastle United continued their excellent second half to the season with a 3-0 win away to Norwich, who (like Watford) looked doomed to the drop.

Joelington scored twice for Newcastle before the break, and Bruno Guimaraos scored the third three minutes into the second half as Eddie Howe's men made it 10 wins and a draw from their last 14 matches.

Leicester City and Aston Villa drew a forgettable game 0-0, although the result at least ends a run of four consecutive defeats for the visitors.

