Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signs contract extension until 2025

London, Nov 23 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025, the English club announced on Wednesday.

The 51-year old has won 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, during six years at the Etihad Stadium.

Across all competitions, Spaniard has won 271 of the 374 matches he has overseen, giving him a remarkable win percentage of 72.4 per cent. City have scored 921 goals during that period, at an average of 2.46 goals per game.

"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years. I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible," said Guardiola in a club statement.

"I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies," he added.

The current Premier League champions Manchester City are second in the table this season - five points behind Arsenal - and face RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 in February.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he was "delighted" to extend Guardiola's contract.

"I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it's exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has," said Al Mubarak.

"Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead," he added.

Before joining City in the summer of 2016, Guardiola had glittering periods of success at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He is Barca's most successful manager with 14 trophies in four years, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues. He then won three Bundesliga titles in a row at Bayern.

