Manchester City sign Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes

Manchester [UK], July 19 : Premier League champion Manchester City announced the signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes on a five-year deal that will run until 2029.

The 20-year-old became the first transfer for the Blues this summer. The Brazilian enjoyed a scintillating spell at Girona last season and helped the Spanish side qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

He racked up 11 goals and contributed 10 assists to help Girona finish third in the table behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Savinho opened up about his move and said, as quoted from a statement by the club, "I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me. I'm excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more."

"I had an amazing time in Spain and I'm looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world. I can't wait to meet the fans and my new team-mates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success to City," he added.

Manchester City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, expressed his delight at Savinho's signing and said, "Savinho is a very exciting player, and I think the City fans are really going to enjoy watching him. What he achieved last season at Girona was remarkable, and he is already a full Brazil international. He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond."

"We are totally confident in his ability. He is still young and has the potential to become even better, and everyone knows that Pep is the best at helping players develop even further. But he has already shown his huge quality and technical ability and is an exciting addition to our attacking area," he added.

Savinho made his debut for Atletico Mineiro in 2020 and made 35 appearances for the Brazilian side, scoring twice during that period.

He made a switch to Troyes and went out on loan to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23 and then to Girona.

