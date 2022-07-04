Manchester City sign Kalvin Phillips on a six-year deal

London, July 4 Manchester City have completed the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds on a six-year contract, the Premier League champions said in a statement on Monday.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins from Leeds United, having made 23 appearances throughout eight seasons, scoring 14 goals and assisting 14.

In addition to widespread admiration for his domestic performances with the Elland Road Club, Kalvin has also received plaudits for his impressive individual and collective contribution to the England squad.

He was one of the key components of the Three Lions side that reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer and also played an important role in helping guide the national side to this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

"I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City," Phillips said.

"City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world. To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."

One of the key components of Gareth Southgate's England squad, over the past few seasons Phillips has reaffirmed his standing as one of the Premier League's stand-out defensive midfielders.

Armed with a formidable passing range and astute tactical awareness, Phillips combines those key attributes alongside his formidable stamina and infectious appetite for success.

Possessing impressive technique, he is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure and can also break the lines in central areas of play.

