Manchester United beats Real Betis 4-1, Red Devils produce five star performance

Manchester United redeemed themselves with a 4-1 victory against Real Betis after facing humiliation with a 7-0 scoreline against Liverpool.

The Red Devils hosted Real Betis in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. After a week to forget the hosts certainly had a lot on their plate. Their opponents Real Betis have fared well in La Liga this season. On paper, it was supposed to be a nerve-racking game. But Manchester United made it look like a walk in the park on one of the chilliest nights in Manchester.

Four attackers and four goals, this was the entire story of the first leg. Goals from English wizard Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and the big dutch striker Wout Weghorst sealed a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Within the first five minutes of the game, Manchester United broke the deadlock against a side that conceded only a few goals. Wout Weghorst became the first player to open the scoreline only to be denied by the offside flag. Marcus Rashford struck the ball with venom to give the hosts a lead.

Real Betis hardly had a sniff of the goal in the first 30 minutes of the game. But former Leicester striker Ayoze Perez levelled the game after finding the back of the net from a tricky angle.

When things started to transpire in favour of United's downfall Antony produced a stunning goal from his left foot just on the edge of the box. The Brazilian winger wrapped his foot around the ball to find the top left corner in the 52nd minute of the game.

A few moments later Manchester United got their third goal from a set piece. Bruno Fernandes produced a powerful header straight at the Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. The 39-year-old got his fingertips on the ball but it was not enough to change the trajectory of the ball.

The Dutch striker sealed the match as the young Facundo Pellistri sprinted into the opposition's box. The young Uruguayan made a cutback pass to find McTominay. Bravo initially stopped his shot but Weghorst with his natural striker instincts got to the ball first and made it a 4-1 in the 82nd minute.

Weghost celebration was enough, to sum up, the importance of that victory. Manchester United will now face Real Betis on 16th March at Benito Villamarin stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor