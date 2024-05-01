Manchester United CEO, CFO to step down at season-end

Manchester [UK], May 1 : The iconic English football club Manchester United announced that the current interim club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Patrick Stewart and Cliff Baty, the club's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will be leaving the club by the end of the season.

Jean-Claude Blanc will take over from Patrick as the club's interim CEO until the arrival of Omar Berrada on July 13, who was appointed as the club CEO back in January this year. Baty on the other hand, will be replaced by Roger Bell.

The club's co-owner, Joel Glazer, said in a statement, "I would like to thank Patrick and Cliff for their dedicated service to Manchester United and wish them well for the future. Both have been a source of invaluable advice and expertise over many years, and Patrick has served an important role as interim CEO during this transitional phase."

Notably, in the Premier League, Man United is at the sixth spot with 16 wins, six draws and 12 losses. They have a total of 54 points. They are 26 points behind the table-toppers Arsenal, who have 80 points.

Manchester United will next play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on May 7.

