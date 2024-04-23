Manchester United manager Ten Hag hits back after "embarrassing reaction" to FA Cup semi-final win

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag hit back for the "embarrassing" reaction to the Red Devils victory over Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final and went on to describe some comments as "disgrace".

Ten Hag's side managed to make their second consecutive FA Cup final after they managed to avoid a scare against Coventry. United gave away a 3-0 lead in the final twenty minutes of the game which forced the game to go to penalties.

Manchester United held on to their nerves as they prevailed over Coventry with a 4-2 win on penalties.

After the game, Ten Hag had defended the way his side clinched victory, and on Tuesday the Dutch manager once again reiterated his stance.

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. In top football, it's about results. We made it through to the final and we deserved it. Not just in this game, but also the other games. We were in control until the last 20 minutes, and we also had bad luck," Ten Hag said on Tuesday as quoted from Sky Sports.

"We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years. So, the comments are a disgrace," he added.

During the game, star winger Alejandro Garnacho was substituted in the game because of fitness concerns and Marcus Rashford as well as Scott McTominay were also struggling for fitness for the game.

Ten Hag provided an update on the availability of the players and said, "We had a problem with Garnacho so that's why we took him off, but he will be fine. McTominay we have to assess but is doubtful, Rashford is doubtful as well. There was also an issue with Bruno, but I think he can make it."

Manchester United will face Sheffield United on Thursday (IST) at Old Trafford. In the FA Cup final the Manchester Derby will unfold for a second consecutive season as Manchester United will face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on May 25.

