Manchester United player Anthony Elanga signs for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham [UK], July 26 : Nottingham Forest Football Club has signed Sweden national Anthony Elanga from Manchester United until 2028.

According to Nottingham Forest's website, "Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United. The Sweden international has signed a five-year deal, keeping him at The City Ground until the summer of 2028."

Just 21 years old, Elanga arrives having already played and scored in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in 55 appearances for Manchester United.

Born in Malmo, Sweden, the exciting forward impressed during his rise through United’s youth ranks following his arrival in 2014, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award in 2020 before making his professional debut in the Premier League against Leicester the following year.

In the same season, Elanga scored his first senior goal for United in a 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, before scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal in the knockout stages against Atlético Madrid during a 2021/22 campaign which saw him feature 27 times across all competitions.

A full Sweden international, Elanga made his international debut in March 2022 and has since received 12 caps, scoring three goals for his country.

The versatile attacker now arrives on Trentside as Forest’s second signing of the summer transfer window, having completed the signing of Ola Aina on Saturday.

According to Nottingham Forest's website Anthony Elanga said, “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me but for my family as well. It’s the perfect next step for me in my career, it’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground."

He added, "I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place. I’ve been here with United, and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room. It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special."

“I’m really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work," said Elanga

Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson added: "Anthony had a number of excellent options in front of him to choose from so we are naturally delighted that from those he has chosen to become a Nottingham Forest player.

