Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes gives his take on whether there will be next Ronaldo or not

Zenica [Bosnia and Herzegovina], October 16 : Giving his analysis of whether there will be a next Cristiano Ronaldo or not ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said that the soccer is aware of the impact that Ronaldo will have on the future of Portuguese players and the way others began to look at Portugal.

Ronaldo who continued to walk in the twilight of his career spearheaded Portugal to Euro 2024 with his brace following a 3-2 victory against Slovakia last week.

Even at the age of 38, the five-time Ballon d'Or champion is dominating the world of football, scoring crucial goals for club and country.

Ahead of the clash, Bruno was asked whether there will be a new Ronaldo or not to which he replied as quoted from Goal.com, "Do I have the notion that I'm playing alongside a history-maker? No, I don't have a notion, I have the certainty! We're all aware of it. We all understand the force and the impact that Ronaldo has, the force and the impact that Ronaldo has had on the future of many of us Portuguese players, the opportunities that he's created for the future generations of players, the way others began to look at Portugal."

Bruno has shared the field with Ronaldo at Manchester United as well as in national colours. He went on to say to play in the same ear alongside a player who is considered to be one of the greatest of all time.

"They already had started looking at us with more respect, but everything that Ronaldo achieved abroad meant our name was more feared, and obviously we are grateful to have lived in this era, because it was a privilege for us to watch Cristiano play and at the same time I had the chance to play alongside him, like all my other team-mates," Fernades added.

One of the biggest questions revolving around Ronaldo's career at this point in time is his retirement from international football.

Ronaldo laid down the objective he aims to achieve and told reporters, "I hope I will be at Euro 2024 as there is still a lot of time left. I hope I won't have any problem or injury, I hope to play."

"I left Portugal early but it will always be my home. They support me in every stadium in Portugal. The Portuguese must be congratulated too for the reception they gave us and this qualification is also theirs," Ronaldo added.'

Portugal will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday at the Bilino Polje Stadium.

