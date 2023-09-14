Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho training away from first team

Manchester [UK], September 14 : English winger Jadon Sancho is on a "personal training programme" following his issues with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag came into the limelight.

Manchester United's game against Arsenal was their final game before the international break and were set to return to Premier League action this weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Days before their game, Manchester United released a statement to confirm Sancho training away from the first team.

"Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue," read a statement from the club.

It all started after Sancho was left out of Manchester United's squad against Arsenal on September 3, After their 3-1 loss against the Gunners, Ten Hag was quizzed about the absence of Sancho to which he replied, "Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected."

Ten Hag's comments didn't go well with Sancho as he took his frustrations out with a post on X which now has been deleted, "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

Sancho's involvement in this weekend is still a mystery but according to the recent developments, he is likely to sit out of the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor