Martinez earns point for group leaders Racing Club

Buenos Aires, Sep 26 Colombian forward Roger Martinez struck late to earn Group B leaders Racing Club a 1-1 draw at Godoy Cruz in Argentina's Primera Division.

Tadeo Allende gave Godoy Cruz the lead early in the second half with a composed finish after combining with Lucas Arce, reports Xinhua.

But the hosts were dealt a blow in the 75th minute when Thomas Galdames was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Juan Nardoni.

Martinez put the visitors on level terms in the first minute of stoppage time as he received Gabriel Rojas' pass and fired an unstoppable shot into the bottom right corner.

The result means Racing maintain a two-point lead over second-placed Belgrano while Godoy Cruz are sixth in the 14-team group.

In other Argentina Primera Division fixtures on Monday, Platense won 1-0 at home to Union Santa Fe, Sarmiento were held to a goalless home draw by Belgrano and Colon prevailed 3-1 at home to Argentinos Juniors.

