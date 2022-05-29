'Mbappe already in past': Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after UCL triumph

The Real Madrid president Florentino Perez expressed his delight after the Spanish club clinched their 14th European trophy on Saturday in Paris.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final thanks to a second-half goal from Vinicius Junior.

Madrid have now won twice as many European Cups as any other club (AC Milan have won seven); they have won all eight finals in which they have played in the UEFA Champions League era.

After the win, the Los Blancos president said: "We've got very good players, they all deserve credit. I'm delighted, just like all the fans will be. We've fought and worked hard all season to get here. It's been a good season in general. We deservedly won La Liga and celebrated together. This is all down to the players, the manager and the fans".

"Courtois has had a spectacular season, he's a true madridista and, for me, the best goalkeeper in the world and that's why we brought him here," added Perez.

Talking about Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe who decided to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 club even after the La Liga champions Real Madrid made an offer to sign him this summer, Perez said: "Madrid will continue working towards having the very best players here but Mbappe is already in the past, it's not an issue. Madrid have had a perfect season."

With triumph in Paris, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win the European Cup four times; he is also the only one to have taken a team to five finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

