Madrid [Spain], January 21 : Real Madrid star forward Kylian Mabappe opened up about how altering his mindset helped him to thrive in Spain after initial struggle following his dream move.

Mbappe arrived in Madrid after securing a move away from Paris Saint Germain last summer. While pursuing his quest to become a Galicto legend, Mbappe toiled to match the intensity and adjust his game to the requirements.

After his initial dry spell and injury setback, Mbappe found the formula for success. Since November last year, Mbappe has netted 10 goals in 14 appearances, moving his tally to 18 this season.

"It was more mental, I told myself that I had to do better, I knew it, and it was a moment of 'BAM', it's time to change because I didn't come to Madrid to play badly. Playing well for a month is not enough. In Madrid, you always have to play well. It is always a dream to wear this shirt. I have been living a dream since day one. The reason I did not come earlier was not the club's fault, nor the fault of the Madrid supporters, it was mine. I have won two titles, and I am enjoying my time here. I have also learned about Spanish culture," Mabappe said, according to Goal.com.

Mbappe's hunger for greatness is reflected in his appetite for not settling for less. For him, if he scores 40 in a season he will look to add more to his tally.

"I will never become a shy player. When a player like me arrives at Madrid, they must come with humility. It is not shyness, I cannot come here and demand. I respect the game. With every passing moment, I have more importance in the team. If I can score 40, great; if I can score more, even better," he added.

The Frenchman went on to express his desire to play under pressure and take the challenge posed in front of him head-on.

"I am the type of player who needs this pressure and needs to do more. Against Celta, people booed us a little, but that is normal. If you don't win a match, it is normal for the people to boo. Our role is to change the boos. On Sunday, we played well, we have the personality to change and play well. We have no problem with the people who boo. But we need everyone to be united. I understand the whistling, no problem, but let's not lose our unity. It's that simple. We need everyone to write a new page in history," he added.

