Mbeumo reveals conversation with head coach Amorim played key role in decision to join Manchester United

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Bryan Mbeumo opened up about his potential move to Manchester United, revealing that head coach Ruben Amorim's project at Old Trafford was the one that drew him in the most.

In the ongoing summer transfer window, Mbeumo became Amorim's second major signing after Matheus Cunha, following his move from Brentford on a hefty price tag. While acquiring Cunha's signature didn't pose them much trouble, Mbeumo was a completely different case.

After weeks of negotiations, the Red Devils brushed away competition from Tottenham and Newcastle to sign Mbeumo. The Cameroon international decided to let go of the opportunity to feature in the Champions League, just to play under Amorim.

"I spoke to some other managers because I wanted to hear their projects, but the Manchester United one was very good for me. Manchester United is a big club. I think it's a great opportunity and I chose the project. I think I'm someone who likes a challenge. There is a very good project in Manchester, and I wanted to be part of it," Mbeumo said as quoted from ESPN.

"It was a very friendly conversation [with Amorim] and a constructive one. He explained his project to me, what he wanted to do, and I really clicked on that. He said 'We are people who like winning, and we want to be the best team,' and of course, that's what we will try to do," he added.

Mbeumo arrived just in time to be a part of Manchester United's trip to America for the preseason tour. The 25-year-old is waiting patiently for his moment to make his debut for his new club. He might have to wait for a week for the friendly clash against Fiorentina at their home venue, Old Trafford, just a week before the new Premier League season kicks off.

The Cameroon forward is using the time in America as an opportunity to get to know more about his new teammates. This includes trying to find a partner to play chess against.

"I've been told that Josh [Zirkzee] plays, so I might need to play against him and bring in the chess board. Playing online is anonymous. I have a user name, you choose a nickname, and just play against random people online, and I use my own chess board against them. Chess, even if it's not physical, there is a lot of thought," he said.

"When you play football, you have to think as well. Playing chess, you can see some moves ahead because it is a strategy game. In football, you have your strategy as well, so you can link them together. There was one period where I was really, really into it. I was watching videos on YouTube, doing training on the app. I think even for the brain, it's really, really good. You're doing football most of the time, every day, so sometimes you don't really have time to develop other skills. I like creativity and stuff," he added.

