Messi nets brace as Inter Miami breeze past Atlanta United

Washington (USA), July 26 Lionel Messi scored two goals and set up another as Inter Miami secured their second straight Leagues Cup victory with a 4-0 home rout of Atlanta United, here.

The hosts went ahead in the eighth minute as Messi ran onto Sergio Busquets' lofted pass and hit the post with his first attempt before firing in the rebound on Tuesday night.

Messi then combined with Robert Taylor, whose cross allowed the 36-year-old forward to sweep home his second goal, a Xinhua report said.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit were in inspired form. Taylor, who showed a near-telepathic understanding with Messi, made it 3-0 with a first-time effort from a tight angle, finishing off a move that started with the Argentine World Cup winner.

Finland international winger Taylor completed the rout by latching onto Messi's pass on the counterattack and angling a shot that bounced in off the far post.

Messi has now scored three times in his first two appearances for Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer earlier this month.

Inter Miami have made a perfect start to the Leagues Cup, an international tournament between clubs in the MLS and Mexico's Liga MX. The David Beckham-owned outfit, nicknamed the Herons, sit atop the Group J standings with six points from two games so far.

