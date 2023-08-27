Messi scores on MLS debut, Inter Miami ends the 11-match league winless streak

New Delhi, Aug 27 Lionel Messi scored a fantastic 89th-minute goal and ended the drought for Inter Miami as they defeated the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer by 2-0 on Saturday.

The Red Bull Arena stadium in New Jersey was filled with fans desperate to watch their hero, Lionel Messi playing. Lionel entered the ground in the 60th minute of the game marking his debut in the MLS.

Miami was already in the lead with 1-0 on the scoreboard at that time, thanks to a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez. The last few minutes of the match totally went to the Argentine superstar as he scored in the 89th minute of the game.

The sheer capability of dribbling the ball and tearing apart the defence of the opponent is something that Messi usually does, he did the same last night. Thanks to Benjamin Cremaschi who side-footed the ball for Messi on his left to which he scored the final goal.

The last-minute goal sealed the match for Inter Miami as they ended their 11-match league winless streak.

Messi has been the X-factor to the team since he joined the club. He now has 11 goals for the club and has been in gleaming form, also contributing with the assists.

The Inter Miami club has looked completely different after Messi joined the team. They reached the U.S. Open Cup finals where Messi scored 10 goals in 7 games.

With 11 games left, the victory moves Miami up the Eastern Conference standings and closes the gap to the final playoff spot to 11 points.

