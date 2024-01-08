Midfielder Mobashir Rahman reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, Jan 8 Chennaiyin FC have roped in Jamshedpur-born central midfielder Mobashir Rahman on loan for the remainder of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old became the first player to join the Marina Machans during the winter transfer window this season. Rahman has come from East Bengal FC and previously played under head coach Owen Coyle as well during his time at Jamshedpur FC.

The head coach praised the signing of the player and recognized him as a valuable addition to the squad. Rahman's experience and versatility in the midfield will increase the options for Coyle during the upcoming matches.

The Scotsman said, "Rahman is a wonderful talent and has proven himself at the top stage for Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC. I have worked with him previously during my time at Jamshedpur and know his quality on the field. He is a valuable addition to our midfield and we are excited to work with him for the remainder of the season."

Rahman has scored two goals and given four assists in a total of 83 appearances in all competitions during his career.

“I am excited to join two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC and looking forward to working under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle once again, who has helped me to improve my game in the past as well. I hope to give my best for the team, working hard day in and day out to help the club achieve its goal for the season ahead and make our fans happy,” Rahman commented.

Chennaiyin FC will kickstart their Super Cup campaign on Thursday with a match against Punjab FC. They are currently in seventh place in the ISL 2023-24 after 12 points from 12 matches.

