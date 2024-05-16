Mizoram rout Rajasthan to make Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's NFC quarterfinals

Narainpur [Chhattisgarh], May 16 : Mizoram moved into the quarterfinals of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Championship from Group F when they outclassed Rajasthan 7-0 in their concluding group engagement at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama ground on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The winners led 4-0 at half-time.

Mizoram, who won all three group league matches to collect nine points, will cross swords with Assam for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Lalro Thlanga was the star performer for Mizoram, scoring a hat-trick.

In a hopelessly one-sided match, Mizoram made a rousing start to take a 4-0 lead by the 21st minute, which virtually killed the competitive flavour of the outing. Lalngaihsama opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he turned quickly inside the box to find the target with a right footer.

In the 11th minute, Lalro Thlanga scored the second goal through Lalro Thlanga, who moved up from the right to beat Rajasthan goalkeeper Yug Sankhala with an angular shot.

After Lalthankima made it 3-0 in the 18th minute, Rajasthan did no favour to themselves three minutes later when they conceded a penalty for a foul in the box. Malsawmzuala made no mistake from the spot. Four more goals came in the second half, with Lalro Thlanga completing his hat-trick in between.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor