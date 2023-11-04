"Most important thing is the three points": Sergio Lobera after 1-0 win against Northeast United

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 4 : Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera said that the most important thing is the three points after the 1-0 win against Northeast United at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Lobera said that they had played very well in the first half and dominated the game.

He added that it was not possible to score the second goal but the performance of his team in the first half was very good.

"Today's game, the most important thing is the three points. I think we played very well in the first half. We dominated the game, we kept possession of the ball, we generated a lot of chances to score the second goal. It was not possible to score the second goal, but the performance of my team in the first half was very good. I'm very happy," Lobera said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL website.

He added that in the second half, they suffered. Talking about Northeast United, Lobera said that they put a lot of pressure on the host side.

The Spaniard also said that he is proud of his players since they made a big effort to get the three points.

"In the second half, we suffered a lot. We played against a very good team also. We had our plans, but the opposition team also had their plans and they put a lot of pressure on us. We were obviously a little bit tired, we suffered but a winning team needs to know how it's possible to suffer to get results. I preferred better (performance) in the second half but I am proud of my players because they made a big effort to get the three points," he added.

While concluding, he said that it is always good to get a clean sheet in a game.

"We got a clean sheet, it's always good (to get one). But we could have improved the level of our performance in the second half. But when you are thinking as a coach. The first thing that comes to my mind is that I can't ask more of my players. They put in a big effort in a difficult situation against a good team. They deserved the three points for this effort," Lobera explained.

Odisha FC took the lead in the 37th minute of the game through Diego Mauricio after an error by NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. Odisha FC dominated the first half, but Northeast United FC made a comeback in the second half.

They pushed the hosts onto the back foot and created numerous opportunities to get back into the game but struggled to find the back of the net.

