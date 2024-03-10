Mumbai City FC forwards Chhikara, Guarrotxena set to miss rest of ISL season due to injuries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC has announced that forwards Iker Guarrotxena and Ayush Chhikara are set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to injuries.

Guarrotxena and Chhikara both sustained knee injuries during recent matches against FC Goa and Punjab FC, respectively.

"INJURY UPDATE #MumbaiCity can confirm that forwards Ayush Chhikara & Iker Guarrotxena have sustained knee injuries and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 #ISL10 season," the club announced on X on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiCityFC/status/1766473299486203915

Chhikara was brought in as a substitute during the second half against FC Goa but had to be taken off in the 85th minute as he was unable to continue. The 21-year-old played an integral role in Mumbai City FC's Kalinga Super Cup campaign, scoring three goals in four appearances during the tournament. He made four appearances in the ISL this season.

Guarrotxena joined the Islanders' squad during the winter transfer window and made an instant impact for the side, scoring three goals and providing two assists in six games.

Mumbai City FC staged a comeback against Punjab FC in the second half, and the Spaniard played a vital role, netting twice in the match. He sustained his injury while successfully scoring the second goal but played on for a brief period before eventually being substituted.

The Islanders are currently on top of the table with 36 points from 18 matches. They will next play against NorthEast United FC at home on Tuesday, and the absence of the two forwards will undoubtedly hurt the side in this vital stage of the season.

