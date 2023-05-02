Mumbai Knights, Misaka United play out 0-0 draw

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 : Mumbai Knights FC and Misaka United played out a 0-0 stalemate in their Group A match on Tuesday at the Transstadia.

Mumbai Knights had won both their previous matches coming into this win while Misaka United had one win and one loss from their last two.

With six points from six, Mumbai Knights FC we looking for a hat-trick of wins and make it nine points out of nine. With a similar formation from the previous match, Mumbai Knights stuck to a 4-3-3. Babitha came in for Kashmira in goal, Prta resumed her role at right back replacing Sonali, Vele kept her place ahead of Valencia. Alexandra came in for Bhumika as she took her place in the front three.

There was nothing to separate the two sides towards the end of the first half. Vele was booked very early in the match and was at risk for a second yellow.

Misaka United mounted pressure on Mumbai Knights but could not take their chances. Head coach Rutuja made a few changes towards the 39th minute as Valencia replaced Vele and Mmehak replaced Alexandra.

Misaka United ended the half on top but the score still remained 0-0. Towards the 84th minute, Janhavi Shetty replaced Sushmita Jadhav.

Both teams could not find the winning goal as we reached full-time. Mumbai Knights FC and Misaka United FC play out the first 0-0 of IWL 2023

With this point, Mumbai Knights FC moved to seven points and Misaka United FC move to four points from the available nine in their first three matches.

Mumbai Knights FC will face East Bengal FC on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Shahibaug Police Ground, with the match kickoff at 8 am.

