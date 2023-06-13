"My journey has been rewarded...": Fran Garcia on his return to Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], June 13 : Fran Garcia is delighted to be back at Real Madrid. The left-back has returned to the club where he spent seven seasons after a three-year stint at Rayo Vallecano.

When Fran Garcia was loaned out to Rayo Vallecano, he managed to play in 72 games in the Primera Division and became the league's top defender. In last season's championship, he was the outfield player to have played the most minutes (3,408).

Speaking at a press conference after completing his signing, Fran Garcia said it's a dream "to be back in Madrid".

"I'm a very honest person. I've devoted my body and soul to doing my best on the pitch to be able to be here today. I'm very proud to see that the work I've done and the journey I've had to make has been rewarded with the chance to return to the home I left," he said, according to Real Madrid website.

The 23-year-old said Madrid gave him the opportunity to come back. "I'm grateful to the president for letting me finish the season there. It was a very special season and I told my family and two important friends, who are like family, that I had the opportunity to return".

Asked about his experience at Rayo Vallencano, Fran Garcia said, "It was like I did my military service at Rayo during these three years."

"I've grown a lot as a person and as a player during those three years there and I'm grateful for that. I'm a very solid player and I'm very grateful to Madrid because they instilled that in me from the moment I arrived here. I'm grateful to Rayo because they gave me my first opportunity at a professional level and thanks to them I'm here. It's helped me to develop as a person and as a player".

"There's a lot of talk in football and you have to be calm enough to focus and dedicate yourself to the daily work. When I was at Rayo, I tried to do my best, and try to manage it in the best possible way and with composure," he said.

