"My philosophy is to go forward," says PSG's new manager Luis Enrique

Paris [France], July 6 : French football club, Paris Saint Germain has recently welcomed their new manager Luis Enrique on a two-year deal. In a recent interview with PSG, Luis Enrique revealed that his philosophy is to go forward in order to make a great team.

53-year-old Luis Enrique has previously managed Football Club Barcelona, Roma, Celta Vigo and also managed the Spanish Football team.

As per the official website of Paris Saint Germain, Luis Enrique said, "An attacking identity is non-negotiable. My philosophy is to go forward. You have to adapt to the players you have and get the best out of them. And my aim is to play attacking football in which the team comes first. We are going to have a great team, we want the fans to be proud. We will work all together to make a great team. I know it's not easy, but we have to create synergy, work together."

In a recent interview, Luis Enrique was asked about the project at PSG. He said, "The project is in line with the people investing here. We want to play football that will please the fans, but will above all bring us results. Paris Saint-Germain have to aim high. I'm looking forward to learning a new language, discovering a new country and such a beautiful city with my staff. I've been working with them for a long time. They are young people working at a very high level, and who still want to improve. We have met with a number of people at the club, and we're going to try and get the most from the means available to me."

The Spanish national further expressed his views on the current transfer window, he said, "We have started to work on the squad. Throughout my career, I have always got on well with sporting directors. We have been able to discuss things a lot over the last few weeks, and we agree on the idea we have for the squad and the transfer window. I'm convinced we'll have a great team and achieve great things. Regarding this summer's transfers, I want to take decisions based on consensus and see my players in training. We're entering a new era, we want to play an attacking style, we want the fans to enjoy watching their team."

When asked about his relationship with the players, Enriquie said, "That's my job on a daily basis. From my experience as a player, at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and then as coach of Barcelona, I have worked with many stars. The players are intelligent, they know we are here to help them. And when they understand that, they commit totally to you. We have to provide the platform for them on which to shine."

Luis Enrique also laid down his objective. He said, "I love the pressure that comes with my job. There are dozens of teams that dream of the biggest trophies, some have more experience than others, but we have to be ambitious and want to give our best, especially when you see this magnificent training centre."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor