Never lost confidence: Bengaluru FC's Marco Pezzaiuoli after ending winless run

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said he never lost faith in his team's abilities despite being on a seven-match winless run in the Indian Super League (ISL) that was ended with a 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Thursday.

The Blues struck twice in either half to claim just their second victory of the ISL season.

"We had confidence all the time. I don't think we played badly in this spell. The worst game we played was against ATK Mohun Bagan tactic wise and it was a 3-3 draw. I think if you win, you feel better. We can now enjoy the new year better. The team has been playing well from the first game. Sometimes we had bad luck. That's it," said Marco Pezzaiuoli in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"We changed the formation from four to three at the back. We were trailing 1-0 and I wanted to win the game so I put an extra offensive player. And then we went 2-1 up and it was a good sign. But at halftime, the opponent also changed tactically and we struggled in the build-up. Then I changed again to four at the back and it was easy and that's why we won the game," he added.

The head coach further said he is hopeful that Sunil Chettri might play some more games from 2022.

"I hope so. He is one of our team members who has a lot of quality. Especially in the last ten days, he trained very well. He was pushing a lot to be a starting member but I decided against it. But he came on and made a good impact for Udanta's goal and that's his quality," said the head coach.

"I think he had 1-2 chances to provide the last pass better. Maybe he is too much a team player. He tried to pass to Cleiton when he could finish himself. But he is a team player and even in training he is pushing the team," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

