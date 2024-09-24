"Never thought I'd score this way": MBSG defender Dippendu Biswas on his debut ISL goal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 24 : Mohun Bagan Super Giants (MBSG) defender Dippendu Biswas was ecstatic after scoring his first goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their 3-2 comeback victory over NorthEast United FC.

The homegrown talent has broken into Jose Molina's starting lineup this season following the departure of Anwar Ali, featuring for the full 90 minutes in both of their opening Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures on Monday.

Biswas's big moment arrived in the 10th minute when he expertly met Dimitrios Petratos' free-kick with a looping header, securing his first goal for the senior side and pulling his team level after an early setback in the 4th minute.

"I am very happy. This is my first goal in the ISL. I have played many matches but it's my first ISL goal and that too for a big team like Mohun Bagan SG. I never thought I'd score the equalising goal this way," Biswas told indiansuperleague.com after the game in Kolkata.

The Mariners have finally secured their first victory in four matches across all competitions and are determined to build on this momentum as they set their sights on extending their winning run in the upcoming fixtures.

"We finally won after a few tough games. We had some draws and a loss in recent matches, but I'm hopeful that we'll get some good results in the games ahead," he said.

The 21-year-old made his ISL debut midway through last season against Hyderabad FC, though his game time was limited.

Now, with a renewed opportunity this season, Biswas is determined to seize it and make a significant contribution to the team's success.

"The coach gave me a chance and showed faith in me. I'm working hard to prove that trust and will do my best to contribute to the team," he said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose praised young defender Biswas for his standout performance against NorthEast United FC.

He highlighted how the goal would greatly boost Biswas's confidence and noted the revitalized atmosphere in the dressing room following the victory.

"Dippendu (Biswas) played really well, and his goal will boost his confidence," Bose told indiansuperleague.com after the game in Kolkata.

"It is also good for the team to secure the three points. We performed well and made a comeback to get back to winning ways. This win will boost the morale of the team, and we hope to perform better in the upcoming matches," he added.

