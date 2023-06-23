Neymar's father arrested over the charges of carrying out banned construction work

Brazilian superstar Neymar's father has been arrested by authorities in the South American countries reportedly, due to an 'environmental crime'. He has been alleged to have done 'banned' work in Neymar's mansion in Mangaratiba. The arrest operation was reportedly carried out by Mangaratiba City Hall and the Civil Police.

Since then, Neymar's father has been released and has also been fined five million Brazilian reals. The authorities received a complaint about Neymar's father having built an alleged artificial lake, which 'promotes deforestation, rock breaking and diversion of a river'. The lake clashed with a number of environmental fractions, including 'diversion of water course, abstraction of river water without authorisation, abstraction of water for artificial lake, earthworks, excavation and movement of stones and rocks without authorisation.'