NorthEast United ends four-match losing streak, wins 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 : Northeast United clinched a 3-0 win to defeat Chennaiyin FC as Parthib Gogoi, Phalguni Singh and Asheer Akhtar got the back of the net at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

The Chennai-based franchise was the better of the two sides in the early exchanges as they dominated the possession and created more chances. Somehow a shaky NorthEast United FC’s defence stood tall against multiple attacks by Chennaiyin FC in the opening minutes.

There were opportunities for Chennai's Connor Shields and Farukh Choudhary to give Marina Machans the lead but the finishing of the two players left coach Owen Coyle disappointed.

As the minutes passed by, Northeast grew in the game and started to catch Chennaiyin FC’s defence by surprise.

Close to 30 minutes into the game, NorthEast United FC failed to capitalize as a stunning 1-2 between Néstor Albiach and Parthib Gogoi helped the team to beat Chennaiyin's goalkeeper. But Gogoi's shot was blocked by the Chennai midfielder Cristian Battocchio.

Five minutes from half-time Choudhary missed yet another chance to convert as the Marina Machans started to slack off. No sooner had Choudhary missed the chance, than NorthEast United FC played a counterattack and carried the ball to the other end of the pitch.

Romain Philippoteaux found an unmarked Gogoi who placed a fiery shot from outside the box in the 42nd minute. The shot was so perfectly timed and placed that the away team's goalkeeper had zero chance of stopping the ball.

NorthEast United FC doubled their lead three minutes into the second half as a brilliant solo run followed by a defence-splitting pass from Míchel Zabaco found Albiach waiting in the wings. With the ball at his feet, Albiach placed a perfect pass for Phalguni Singh and Singh had no problem putting the ball in the back of the net.

The pressure of trailing by two goals started to show on Chennaiyin FC as Coyle was forced to make two substitutions soon after Singh’s goal. Off went Choudhary and Lazar Ćirković in favour of Irfan Yadwad and Ryan Edwards respectively.

There were more changes made by Owen as just after one hour mark Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Ayush Adhikari were withdrawn to bring in Ankit Mukherjee and Jiteshwor Singh.

Despite the substitutions, Chennaiyin FC failed to create chances. There was more trouble for the team as Mitra was spotted constantly holding his left hamstring.

Chennaiyin FC’s best chance to score in the second half arrived when Ninthoinganba Meetei made use of his pace to pierce NorthEast’s backline but Mirshad Michu, the Northeast goalkeeper spread his arms and legs wide and made himself large enough to block the shot.

Statically Chennai was the better side as they took 11 shots on target to NEUFC's 10. A 54% possession and 354 passes to NorthEast United FC’s 311 also showed that the away team dominated the play in the outfield.

With three goals, NorthEast United FC ended its four-match losing streak against Chennaiyin FC and walked away with all three points at home.

