Budapest [Hungary], June 1 : After Roma was defeated by Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final on Thursday, the Italian club's manager Jose Mourinho said the result was not fair and the entire team was very sad.

Spanish club Sevilla defeated Italian club Roma 4-1 on penalties.

Roma's player Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for his team in the 34th minute of the match. In the second half, Sevilla bounced back as they forced Roma to make a mistake. In the 55th minute of the game, Roma's player Gianluca Mancini conceded an own goal for his side.

The match ended as a 1-1 draw after the full-time. Extra time was initiated to decide the result between the two teams but even after the extra time, the scoreline remained at 1-1.

After the match, Roma's manager Jose Mourinho said, "We work hard with humility and professionalism. We give everything we have. Everyone reacts in their own way. Some cry and some don't. But the truth is we are all very sad whether we cry or not. That is the truth. We go home dead tired and dead because we feel it is unfair. But it was a great performance. A great final."

He further added, "That is what I said to the team. We are dead physically and mentally. It is not a fair result and there were several moments that we should talk about. We are dead tired and proud. You can lose a game but not your dignity and professionalism. I have won five European finals and I have lost this one but I go home proud. The lads gave everything."

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the decisions made by referee Anthoni Taylor, as he said, "Intense and physical. With a referee who looked Spanish. But we gave our all. One yellow card, another yellow card, another... You realise how unfair it was when you think that [Erik] Lamela should have been given a second yellow; he wasn't, and then he was one of the penalty takers", according to the official website of Roma.

Sevilla took 19 shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 67 per cent. They completed a total of 690 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

Roma took 19 shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 33 per cent. They completed a total of 347 passes with an accuracy of 65 per cent.

The final match witnessed a lot of hard tackles and fouls. Sevilla committed a total of 21 fouls whereas, Roma conceded 19 fouls in the game.

Sevilla was given six yellow cards and Roma was given seven yellow cards.

Sevilla is the most successful club in UEFA Cup/Europa League history with seven titles (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2023), four more than any other club

The victory extends Sevilla's Europa League record as they lift the trophy for a seventh time. In addition to winning the competition, they have also secured qualification for next season's Champions League.

Roma's manager, Jose Mourinho suffered his first-ever loss in a final match.

