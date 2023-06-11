"Not inferior to anyone...": Inter Milan president Steven Zhang on losing UCL final to Manchester City

Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 : Inter Milan had to settle for a loss against Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday.

Manchester City won the match by 1-0. After the loss, Inter Milan's president, Steven Zhang said, "Winning and losing is part of the sport, of football", as per the official website of Inter Milan.

Inter Milan failed to add another UEFA Champions League title to their trophy cabinet after losing to Manchester City. Inter Milan has previously won three UEFA Champions League titles.

According to the official website of Inter Milan, the club's president Steven Zhang said, "Winning and losing is part of the sport, of football. However, I want to congratulate the players, Head Coach, and staff for what they displayed on the pitch tonight; they were superb and gave 100 per cent."

He further added, "Also want to congratulate City, who has had an outstanding season. We are so proud to have got here, to have played against the best, and to have shown our quality without fear, regardless of the result."

Steven Zhang appreciated Inter Milan's players as well. He said, "Our players have the quality and mentality of the highest level and tonight they showed that. We are not inferior to anyone."

According to the official website of Inter Milan, Steven Zhang said, "What I have learned in football is that a winning side calls for equilibrium between mental strength and youthful energy. So, energy is needed for the future but at the same time experienced players, like those who have brought us here to this final today."

While concluding he said, "You can win or lose, but at least we got here. It is always a combination of these elements these are the things we are looking for every year."

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

