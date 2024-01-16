Nottingham Forest, Everton charged with breaches of Premier League financial rules

London, Jan 16 Premier League clubs Everton and Nottingham Forest both face being deducted points after admitting breaches of the competition's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

The Premier League explained the charges on Monday in a statement reading, "Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending Season 2022-2023," reported Xinhua.

"In accordance with Premier League Rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, who will appoint separate Commissions to determine the appropriate sanction," the statement added.

Both of the clubs also issued statements, with Nottingham Forest saying they acknowledge "the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league's Profitability and Sustainability Rules" and adding they "intend to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution."

This is the second time for Everton to be charged with breaking financial fair-play regulations this season and they have already been docked 10 points, which they are currently appealing against.

Everton point out that the new charges relate "to a period which covers seasons 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. It therefore includes financial periods (2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022) for which the Club has already received a 10-point sanction."

"The Club is currently appealing that sanction. The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a Club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment."

Everton believe this means the second charge "results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League's rules," and insists they will "continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission."

Everton are currently 17th in the Premier League, with 17 points from 21 games (although they would have 27 points but for their first 10-point penalty of the season). A further 10-point deduction would leave them bottom.

