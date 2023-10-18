Nunez leads Uruguay to victory over Brazil

Montevideo, Oct 18 Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz scored either side of halftime as Uruguay secured a 2-0 home win over Brazil in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier here.

Liverpool striker Nunez opened the scoring just before the interval with a bullet header that beat goalkeeper Ederson at his near post following Maximiliano Araujo's cross from the left flank, reports Xinhua.

Brazil suffered a setback just before halftime when Neymar was taken off on a stretcher following a challenge from De la Cruz.

The latter doubled the hosts' advantage 13 minutes from time as he slotted home a close-range effort following Nunez's cross.

The result at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo leaves Uruguay second in the 10-team South American group with seven points from four games, ahead of Brazil on goals scored.

Earlier, Yeferson Soteldo scored one goal and set up another as Venezuela cruised to a 3-0 home victory over 10-man Chile.

The hosts took the lead through Santos midfielder Soteldo, who rifled a low shot into the far corner after Jose Martinez intercepted an errant Paulo Diaz pass.

Soteldo then turned provider as his mazy run and cut-back from the left byline gave Salomon Rondon an easy tap-in at the near post.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Marcelino Nunez was shown a second yellow card for dissent just moments after he was booked for a crude challenge on Cristian Casseres.

Darwin Machis, who replaced Samuel Sosa in the 57th minute, put the result beyond doubt by sweeping home from close range after Casseres headed on Soteldo's cross.

The result at Estadio Monumental in Maturin leaves Venezuela with seven points from four qualifiers as they seek a berth in football's showpiece tournament for the first time. Chile has four points with just one win so far.

In other South American zone qualifiers on Tuesday, Ecuador was held to a goalless home draw by Colombia, and Paraguay edged to a 1-0 home victory over Bolivia.

