Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates ISL Golden Boot award winner Diego Mauricio

By ANI | Published: March 23, 2023 10:30 PM 2023-03-23T22:30:37+5:30 2023-03-23T22:35:15+5:30

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 : Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio, ...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 : Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio, who won the coveted ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot award and congratulated Diego for his exemplary performance and contribution to the Odisha FC's standing this season and wished him the best.

Diego along with Odisha FC President Raj Atwal thanked Chief Minister for supporting Odisha FC and creating a holistic sports ecosystem for the development and promotion of Football.

They appreciated the sports infrastructure particularly that has been a training ground for the teams and has played a significant role in their performance.

Noteworthy, since 2019, Odisha FC has been a fan favourite drawing crowds in large numbers to the Kalinga Stadium for the ISL home matches.

Maurico started the season by scoring two goals in the first match against Jamshedpur FC and continued his goal-scoring spree throughout the season and finished with 12 goals in 21 matches, emerged as the top scorer this ISL 2022-23 season and won the prestigious Golden Boot award.

Mauricio scored 12 goals in 21 matches in ISL 2022-23 - the exact same number as ATK Mohun Bagan's Australian forward Dimitri Petratos (12 goals in 23 matches) and East Bengal's Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva (12 goals in 20 matches). Diego Mauricio, however, pipped both to the Golden Boot award as he had a better minutes-per-goal ratio than the other two.

Mauricio's contribution to the team's success was immense, as he scored crucial goals for his team. He not only scored goals but also set up four assists, which helped his team qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

