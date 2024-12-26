Odisha FC rope in Brazilian forward Dorielton Nascimento

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC (OFC) secured the services of Brazilian footballer Dorielton Gomes Nascimento (Dori) until the end of this season, with an option to extend for another year.

A seasoned forward, Dorielton brings a wealth of experience thanks to an illustrious career spanning multiple leagues and continents.

Dori's professional journey began with Fluminense FC, where he was part of the squad that achieved a Copa Libertadores runners-up finish in 2008. His career later flourished in Asia, particularly in Bangladesh, where he enjoyed notable success with Dhaka Abahani and Bashundhara Kings. At Dhaka Abahani, Dori secured the Federation Cup and Independence Cup titles in the 2021-22 season, along with a Bangladesh Premier League runners-up finish.

With Bashundhara Kings, Dori achieved consecutive Bangladesh Premier League titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24, along with back-to-back Independence Cup victories. He also helped the team claim third place in the Federation Cup during the 2022-23 season.

The Brazilian also shares some history against Odisha FC. He was in the opposite camp during the AFC Cup 2023-24, scoring two goals in a 3-2 win for Bashundhara Kings in Dhaka.

Dori was recognized for his scoring ability, winning the Golden Boot in the Super League Kerala 2024, netting 8 goals in 11 matches.

The forward has already joined the first team training under Sergio Lobera and will be available to play in the league for the Kalinga Warriors from 1st January 2025.

"A player we know well from facing him in the AFC Cup, he is a goalscorer, he has scored many goals in all the teams he has been in. He has a lot of experience and he is a player who I think can help us a lot," head coach Sergio Lobera said, according to the ISL website.

Dorielton, after penning a deal with the Kalinga Warriors said, "First of all, I would like to thank all the professionals at the club for their warm welcome. I am happy to be a part of this group. I will work hard every day to help Odisha stay at the top, among the best. Once again, thank you very much for everyone's welcome!"

