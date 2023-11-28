Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make first-ever India tour in December

Mumbai, Nov 28 Former Manchester United footballer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for his maiden visit to India for the exciting three-city tour from December 15 to 17.

Solskjaer is a renowned name in the football world and enjoys a huge fanbase in India as well. The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club. His sensational last-minute winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich is still fresh in the memories of football fans across the world.

“I have heard a lot about Manchester United fans in India from Tilak and I simply had to experience the fandom myself. I’m thrilled to join the fans in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and looking forward to an unforgettable time. This marks my first visit to the beautiful country, and I can’t wait to be here. Best wishes and see you soon!,” Solskjaer expressed his excitement.

Manchester United fans in India will be treated with a life-time opportunity to get live glimpses of their favourite star as Solskjaer will ignite football fervour across the country when he lands in Bengaluru — the first city of his tour, on December 15.

While Solskjaer’s trip to India was finalised earlier this year, Tilak is confident of successfully hosting this exceptional tour and making it memorable for the Indian fans. Tilak, Founder of Ace of Pubs, said: “I have been an ardent Manchester United fan for more than two decades now and visit Old Trafford once every quarter for a regular dose of footballing entertainment. After talking to Ole about United’s popularity in India, This will be a momentous occasion not only for Manchester United supporters but also all football fans in India.”

The football fever that accompanies the visit of the legendary icon Solskjaer will be nothing short of electrifying.

For Manchester United fans, it will be the best opportunity to get up, close and personal with Solskjaer, who will also share his favourite Premier League tales and every fan, attending the event, will receive an authenticated 1999 Champions League final jersey signed by Solskjaer himself.

