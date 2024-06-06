“One Last Time”: FIFA Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Sunil Chhetri Ahead of His Final International Game (See Post)

FIFA shared an appreciation post on social media for Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri ahead of his final international match. Chhetri, 39, will play his last game against Kuwait on June 6 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

"One last time. 🇮🇳👑" FIFA wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Chhetri sitting on a throne resembling that from "The Lion King." In the image, Chhetri wears a crown and holds the Indian flag in his right hand.

This is not the first time FIFA has paid tribute to Chhetri. Last month, following his retirement announcement, FIFA posted a widely-shared image from 2022. The picture features Chhetri with his hands folded in respect, standing on the third step of a podium, flanked by footballing superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (first place) and Lionel Messi (second place). The caption for the reposted image reads, "retiring as a legend."

Chhetri's illustrious 19-year career includes significant achievements such as leading India to victories in the Nehru Cup (2007, 2009, 2012), SAFF Championships (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023), and the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which qualified India for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years. He is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international football with 94 goals in 150 matches, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi.

As Chhetri prepares to bid farewell, his focus remains on the team's crucial qualifier against Kuwait. "It's not about me and my last match, it's about us and Kuwait," he said, urging fans and media to focus on the team's performance.

With Chhetri's retirement, Indian football loses a legendary player whose impact will be remembered for years to come.