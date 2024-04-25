"Our defence is strong": Mumbai City head coach Kratky on 3-2 win over FC Goa

Margao (Goa) [India], April 25 : Following his side's 3-2 win over FC Goa in the semi-final match of the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said that their defence was strong on Wednesday.

FC Goa's Boris Singh Thangjam and Brandon Fernandes scored their two goals in the 16th and 56th minutes. However, a late drama was awaiting as the visitors made their comeback in the added minutes of the second half.

After 90 minutes, Lallianzuala Chhangte's brace and Vikram Pratap Singh's lone goal helped the Mumbai-based franchise clinch a victory in the first leg of the semi-final.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Kratky said there were good phases for them in the game. He added that they have to ensure they don't concede goals in the upcoming second leg.

"First of all, I don't think that FC Goa dominated the game for all 90 minutes. I'll disagree with that. But it was an equal game. We know that FC Goa is a quality team. There were good phases for them, and there were good phases for us as well. So the game was equal and still to play because the away goals (advantage) doesn't count, so it's just a one-goal lead now. We just have to make sure that we don't concede goals again (in the second leg). Our defence is strong, but our belief in scoring goals is also very high," Kratky was quoted by ISL website as saying.

The head coach added that it was a fantastic game to watch on Wednesday with high-scoring finish.

"It was a good game, a fantastic game to watch with a high-scoring finish. Again, it was an equal game. I didn't expect there to be five goals. I thought there would be one or two, but you know, the game was like that," he added.

The second leg of the semi-final match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played on Monday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

