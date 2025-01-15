"Painful that in latter stages, other team....": FC Goa coach Manolo after draw against NorthEast United FC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 15 : FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez, left with mixed emotions following Tuesday's 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, said that the opponents once again taking the game away in later half was painful.

The first half ended goalless, but the Gaurs took the lead in the 65th minute courtesy of Mohammad Yasir. However, the hosts showed attacking intent and quickly capitalized, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie setting up Jithin MS, who made no mistake in calmly finishing the chance.

FC Goa have now been held to two consecutive draws, unable to maintain their lead until the final whistle.

"It is painful that, again, the other team scored in the latter stages of the game. But I feel that the score is fair," Marquez stated at the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

A point from the encounter took FC Goa up to second spot ahead of Bengaluru FC on goal difference, but they remain eight points adrift of leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant (35 points). They have seven wins, six draws and two losses, giving them 27 points. NEUFC is in the fifth spot with six wins, six draws and four losses, giving them 24 points.

"I say we are fighting for the League Shield because we are ambitious. But the reality is that now at this moment we are second, and it seems that Mohun Bagan Super Giant have a good advantage. But let us see what happens. We will continue fighting," he opined.

The Highlanders intensified their attack after conceding the goal, but the Gaurs' defence stood firm, except for one occasion when they conceded.

However, Marquez was pleased to get something from the game rather than nothing, considering the threat that the opposition possessed.

"NorthEast United FC are a very tough team because of the continuity, because they have very clear what they want to do, and it is difficult to stop what they want to do because the feeling of danger is always there with their players," he said.

"To get one point here (is good), (but) we wanted three points. We are ambitious. But if you cannot win, it is better to get one point than zero," Marquez commented.

